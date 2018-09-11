Leeds Rhinos prospect Newman tipped for the top by Featherstone coach Duffy

TEENAGE CENTRE Harry Newman has been tipped for a huge future by Featherstone Rovers coach John Duffy.

The 18-year-old Leeds Rhinos prospect has been in prolific try-scoring form during a dual-registration spell with Rovers and bagged a brace in last week’s 32-12 win at Sheffield Eagles. Duffy described the centre’s latest contribution as “unbelievable” and he enthused: “He loves playing for us.

John Duffy.

“It is a step up from academy for him and we are keen to help get him ready for Super League. He can run and he produced another great finish.”

Rovers, who are top of the Betfred Championship Shield table, fielded only 16 players against Sheffield, five days after their 14 men had beaten Leigh Centurions.

“That game against Leigh took a lot out of us because it was such a great performance,” Duffy admitted.

“We went to Sheffield with the right attitude and came up with a good result, because I thought Sheffield were outstanding.

“They were really physical with us and we had to match that and come out the other end.

“I am proud of my lads for coming out of that first half-hour. We were really poor with the ball, but our defensive effort was superb.

“To come through and to score some great tries, off the training ground tries, was superb.”

Duffy added: “There were some players that shouldn’t have played, but they put their hand up to play and I am just over the moon for them.

“Once we dropped out of the top four we knew all we could do was try and go unbeaten and win the Shield.

“It was another good performance, the week has taken a lot out of us and it will be good to give the boys a rest before Sunday’s game against Dewsbury.”