Leeds Rhinos prop Oledzki keen to take England Knights chance

Mikolaj Oledzki. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The 20-year-old, who is in the England Knights squad to face Jamaica at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, made 22 appearances for Rhinos in 2019.

That was eight more than last year, but he featured only twice in the final three months of the campaign.

“At the start and half way through the year, even though we weren’t winning I was enjoying my rugby,” he recalled.

“I was getting regular minutes and playing every week and I felt like I was a big part of the team.

“Towards the end I kind of dropped off a bit from the team and I was unfortunate not to get picked, but it wasn’t up to me.

“All I could do is keep training and trying to prove to myself and everyone that I should be in there.”

Polish-born Oledzki will have an opportunity to take some of that frustration out on Jamaica.

“I feel like I haven’t played in about six months,” he admitted.

“It has been on and off for me over the last few months, but I’m not thinking about that.

“I am very excited and I can’t wait to get back on the field and play again, especially in an England shirt.

“It’s always nice playing at Headingley and it’s great to play for Knights again.

“We had a really good tour last year, going to Papua New Guinea and Australia and I am really looking forward to putting the shirt on again

“It is always a privilege and an honour.”

The Knights are England’s second string and - Oledzki hopes - a stepping stone to full Test honours.

He said: “I think every player is aiming for that.

“That’s where I want to end up, at the top of the pyramid, but you have to earn your stripes first. You have to play well and that’s what I am trying to do at the moment, keep developing and improving my own game and hopefully I’ll get there at one point.”

The Knights’ squad for this weekend features players from 10 of the 12 Betfred Super League clubs and Oledzki noted: “It is a mixture of young players coming through and more experienced players there as well. It is going to be good.”

Jamaica’s side includes Oledzki’s former Rhinos teammate Ashton Golding. The Leeds man admitted playing against his friend will be a “weird” experience, though something he will have to get used to following Golding’s move this week to Huddersfield Giants.

“We’ve been joking around about it, he has been saying what he’s going to do to me and vice-versa, but I think we’re both looking forward to getting out there,” he said. “It is a bit more competition, playing against each other, but it should be really good.