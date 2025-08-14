Leeds Rhinos predicted team v Castleford Tigers: how they could line up as prop crisis forces big changes

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 17:19 BST
Leeds Rhinos are low on prop-forwards for Saturday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

Ankle injury victim Cooper Jenkins has joined Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and Tom Nicholson-Watton on the casualty list, leaving Keenan Palasia and Sam Lisone - who is ever present but yet to start a game this year - as the only specialist front-rowers in coach Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad. That will mean somebody having to play out of position, with Kallum Watkins and James Bentley looking the most likely options.

If Watkins moves from loose-forward, that could mean Jarrod O’Connor switching to the number 13 role and Andy Ackers - an unused substitute at Leigh Leopards last week - making a rare start. He has had little game time recently, so Rhinos may then need cover on the bench, which could see Jack Sinfield step in. If Bentley gets the gig, Ben Littlewood might come into the 17, after playing on loan for Salford Red Devils last week, with either Ackers or Jack Sinfield dropping out. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

In red hot form at the moment.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

In red hot form at the moment. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Has missed only two games so far this year.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Has missed only two games so far this year. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Set to continue his ever-present record.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Set to continue his ever-present record. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Another player who hasn't missed a game this year.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Another player who hasn't missed a game this year. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Likely to keep his place after a debut last week.

6. Wing: Chris Hankinson

Likely to keep his place after a debut last week. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

