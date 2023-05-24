Changes, forced and tactical, are expected when Leeds Rhinos take on St Helens at Headingley on Friday.

Sam Lisone is ruled out with a calf muscle injury so Smith will be forced into a reshuffle on the bench and, with Blake Austin still missing, he is also considering a switch in the halves.

Options include naming Luke Hooley, now recalled from his loan at Batley Bulldogs, in the full-back role and bringing Luis Roberts and Sam Walters, who didn’t play last week, back into the 17. Rookie forward Leon Ruan is also waiting for his big chance.

Much could depend on whether Ash Handley is available following the illness which kept him out of last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

1 . Full-back: Ash Handley If he's recovered from the illness which kept him out last week, a start at full-back would allow Richie Myler to move into the halves.

2 . Wing: Derrell Olpherts Experience might earn him the nod ahead of Liam Tindall.

3 . Centre: Harry Newman A certain starter when he's fit.

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin May revert into the backs this week, if there's a change at stand-off.