BREAKING
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as boss Rohan Smith set to make changes v St Helens - gallery

Changes, forced and tactical, are expected when Leeds Rhinos take on St Helens at Headingley on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 24th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Sam Lisone is ruled out with a calf muscle injury so Smith will be forced into a reshuffle on the bench and, with Blake Austin still missing, he is also considering a switch in the halves.

Options include naming Luke Hooley, now recalled from his loan at Batley Bulldogs, in the full-back role and bringing Luis Roberts and Sam Walters, who didn’t play last week, back into the 17. Rookie forward Leon Ruan is also waiting for his big chance.

Much could depend on whether Ash Handley is available following the illness which kept him out of last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

If he's recovered from the illness which kept him out last week, a start at full-back would allow Richie Myler to move into the halves.

1. Full-back: Ash Handley

If he's recovered from the illness which kept him out last week, a start at full-back would allow Richie Myler to move into the halves. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Experience might earn him the nod ahead of Liam Tindall.

2. Wing: Derrell Olpherts

Experience might earn him the nod ahead of Liam Tindall. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

A certain starter when he's fit.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

A certain starter when he's fit. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

May revert into the backs this week, if there's a change at stand-off.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

May revert into the backs this week, if there's a change at stand-off. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

