Leeds Rhinos pre-season and Super League fixtures 2024

Leeds Rhinos’ full 2024 Betfred Super League fixture list has been confirmed.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 08:30 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 09:19 GMT
Rhinos will enter the Betfred Challenge Cup at the sixth round stage, on the weekend beginning Thursday, March 21. The quarter-finals will be played from April 11-14, with the semi-finals on May 18/19 and the final at Wembley on Saturday, June 8.

Super League play-offs start on the weekend beginning Thursday, September 26. The semi-finals will be the following week, with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.

All fixtures are subject to change.

Rhinos' AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
December

Tues 26 Wakefield Trinity H 11.30am pre-season Festive Challenge

Rhinos 41 (Tries Olpherts 2, Roberts, J Smith, C Smith, Goudemand, Nicholson-Watton. Goals Sinfield 6. Drop goal Sinfield), Wakefield 22 (Tries Franco, Ashurst, Jowitt, Walmsley. Goals Jowitt 2, Walmsley).

Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 9,565.

Match report

Reaction

Player ratings

February

Fri 2 Hunslet A 7.30pm pre-season Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy

Sun 4 Hull KR H 2.30pm pre-season James Donaldson testimonial

Fri 16 Salford Red Devils H 8pm

Thur 22 Hull KR A 8pm

March

Sat 2 Catalans Dragons H 5.30pm

Fri 8 Leigh Leopards A 8pm

Fri 15 St Helens H 8pm

Thur 28 Castleford Tigers A 8pm

April

Fri 5 Warrington Wolves H 8pm

Fri 19 Huddersfield Giants H 8pm

Sun 28 Hull FC A 3pm

May

Fri 3 London Broncos H 8pm

Sat 11 Catalans Dragons A 8pm

Fri 24 St Helens A 8pm

Fri 31 Castleford Tigers H 8pm

June

Sat 15 Hull FC A 3pm

Fri 21 Leigh Leopards H 8pm

July

Sat 6 London Broncos H 3pm

Fri 12 Warrington Wolves A 8pm

Sat 20 Hull KR H 3.30pm

Fri 26 Huddersfield Giants A 7.45pm

August

Sat 3 Salford Red Devils A 2pm

Fri 9 Wigan Warriors H 8pm

Sat 17 Warrington Wolves at Elland Road (Magic Weekend) tba

Fri 23 Catalans Dragons H 8pm

September

Sun 1 London Broncos A 3pm

Fri 6 Hull FC H 8pm

Fri 13 Wigan Warriors A 8pm

Fri 20 Hull KR A 8pm

