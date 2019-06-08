Leeds Rhinos praised as resilient qualities frustrate Wakefield Trinity

INTERIM BOSS Richard Agar praised Leeds Rhinos’ resilience and commitment after last night’s 10-0 Super League win at Wakefield Trinity.

It was Rhinos’ second straight win and lifted them four points clear of bottom club London Broncos, who face leaders St Helens tomorrow.

The commitment to each other defensively was superb. The accountability and discipline was great. Wakefield throw a lot at you and for the most part we handled it well. Leeds Rhinos’ interim head coach, Richard Agar.

“We’ve got to put it in perspective, we dodged a couple of bullets,”Agar admitted. “But I am really proud of the effort.

“The commitment to each other defensively was superb. The accountability and discipline was great.

“Wakefield throw a lot at you and for the most part we handled it well.”

Agar added: “We took steps in the right direction against London, other than the last 12 minutes and it was similar. Everyone did their job and held their line.

“We have shown some frailties a number of times this year so to come through and to nil any team – especially a fantastic attacking team like Wakefield – hopefully we can take a lot from that, but we have still got a long way to go.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester felt there was “nothing between the two sides”.

He said: “I thought the performance was good, but our execution was horrendous. I have never seen a game when a team has created so little and ended up winning 10-0.

“I am disappointed with the result, but I’d have been more disappointed if we hadn’t create any chances.

“We created chances, but the last pass wasn’t quite there. It was just one of those nights when nothing quite worked for us.”

Chester added: “Credit to Leeds, they came with a game plan to work our middles over and it worked for them.

“But we can take a lot from that game, the way we started, the way that we attacked and defensively as well.”

Forwards James Batchelor (hamstring) and Matty Ashurst (back) both picked up knocks, adding to Trinity’s long casualty list.

