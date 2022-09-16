Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from stunning semi-final win at Wigan
Leeds Rhinos pulled out all the stops to shatter Wigan Warriors 100 per cent home record and book a place at Old Trafford.
By Peter Smith
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:57 am
Updated
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 1:53 am
A sensational defensive effort underpinned Rhinos’ 20-8 win, but they were also clinical when chances came in the second half.
It was an astonishing effort from a side written off earlier in the season. Here’s how the players rated.
Page 1 of 5