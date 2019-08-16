Player ratings for Rhinos v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos Player Ratings - Ash Handley shines in defeat to St Helens

Leeds Rhinos were handed a harsh lesson when they were beaten 36-20 by runaway league leaders St Helens. But how did Rhinos’ individuals rate?

Peter Smith hands out the ratings.

Not his day, some loose passes, but Saints attack threw a lot at him - 5/10

1. Jack Walker

Not his day, some loose passes, but Saints attack threw a lot at him - 5/10
SWPix
freelance
Buy a Photo
Did brilliantly to create Harry Newmans try. Caught out a couple of times defensively 5/10

2. Luke Briscoe

Did brilliantly to create Harry Newmans try. Caught out a couple of times defensively 5/10
SWPix
freelance
Buy a Photo
Made some good metres. Defensively had a tough time against Saints speedy left-edge 6/10

3. Harry Newman

Made some good metres. Defensively had a tough time against Saints speedy left-edge 6/10
SWpix
freelance
Buy a Photo
Nice passes for both Ash Handleys tries and was unlucky with a forward pass for what could have been another 6/10

4. Konrad Hurrell

Nice passes for both Ash Handleys tries and was unlucky with a forward pass for what could have been another 6/10
Jonathan Gawthorpe
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5