Leeds Rhinos Player Ratings - Ash Handley shines in defeat to St Helens Leeds Rhinos were handed a harsh lesson when they were beaten 36-20 by runaway league leaders St Helens. But how did Rhinos' individuals rate? Peter Smith hands out the ratings. 1. Jack Walker Not his day, some loose passes, but Saints attack threw a lot at him - 5/10 2. Luke Briscoe Did brilliantly to create Harry Newmans try. Caught out a couple of times defensively 5/10 3. Harry Newman Made some good metres. Defensively had a tough time against Saints speedy left-edge 6/10 4. Konrad Hurrell Nice passes for both Ash Handleys tries and was unlucky with a forward pass for what could have been another 6/10