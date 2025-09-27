Leeds Rhinos player ratings as season ends in heartbreaking 16-14 loss to St Helens

Leeds were 14-12 up in the elimination play-off when they were penalised with five seconds left. The hooter sounded before the penalty was taken, but from the kick to touch the visitors kept the ball alive, they managed to create an overlap on their left and Shane Wright touched down to win it in the most incredible fashion.

Leeds were the better team, but couldn’t put the game to bed in the second half, having led 12-6 at half-time. The match officials had a big bearing on the game, particularly video referee Chris Kendall. He allowed two Saints captain’s challenges, the second of which led to a Rhinos try being disallowed. He also overruled whistler Jack Smith – who was a metre away – to award Jon Bennison a dubious late touchdown Saints should have been down to 12 men within 13 minutes left when Curtis Sironen dropped a hand in James McDonnell’s face, but Leeds were awarded only a penalty. The count was eight-five in Saints’ favour.

Leeds led from the 12th minute until the 81st. Chris Hankinson made two early errors, being tackled into touch and dropping a high kick, but made no mistake with the first opportunity of the game, finishing well at the corner from Ash Handley’s pass after terrific handling across the line by Keenan Palasia, Connor and Lachie Miller.

Saints levelled after 23 minutes with a freak try totally out of the blue. Jack Welsby’s kick was taken by Curtis Sironen ahead of Ryan Hall; he offloaded towards Morgan Knowles and the ball rebounded over the line for Jonny Lomax to touchdown. It was handed on to video referee Kendall as a try and he gave the green light. Mark Percival’s kick from in front cancelled out Jake Connor’s earlier touchline conversion.

Leeds’ response was excellent. Palasia’s offload went via Miller and Brodie Croft to James McDonnell and the Dream Team second-rower went past three defenders for a really well-taken try which Connor improved.

That completed the first half scoring, but - aided by five successive penalties - Saints were the more dangerous team in the 10 minutes before half-time and Leeds did well to keep them out.

Five minutes into the second half, Handley seemed to have scored from Connor’s pass. Referee Smith saw nothing wrong, but Saints challenged - claiming an obstruction by Morgan Gannon - and Kendall again ruled in their favour, disallowing the touchdown and awarding them a penalty.

Connor extended Leeds’ advantage with a penalty 17 minutes from time, but the decision to award Bennison’s try, which the same player converted, with five minutes left gave Saints hope and ultimately, Leeds couldn’t make one last tackle after a big defensive effort.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Hankinson, Croft, Connor, Oledzki, O’Connor, Palasia, Gannon, McDonnell, Watkins. Subs Lisone, Bentley, Holroyd, Jenkins.

St Helens:Sailor, Cross, Percival, Robertson, Bennison, Welsby, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles. Subs Delaney, Mbye, Bell, Wright.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance:11,108.

1 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Kicked out on the full, but tidied up well and was an important link in attack 8

2 . Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5) A couple of errors and could have done better for Saints first try, but made some typically strong carries 6

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Had a good game and posed a threat, but butchered a try with a poor pass 7

4 . Centre: Ash Handley Unlucky to have a touchdown ruled out, but it was a strong return by the captain who provided the assist for the opening try 8

5 . Wing: Chris Hankinson (no 31) Terrible start, making two early errors, but was good after that and took his try really well 7