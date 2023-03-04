Leeds Rhinos ended five years of hurt at the hands of St Helens with an epic, last-gasp victory to get their season up and running.
Blake Austin’s 80th minute drop goal secured a 25-24 success as Rhinos broke their Betfred Super League duck in memorable style.
An injury to Kruise Leeming was a concern, but James McDonnell was solid in his Leeds debut and Sam Walters, included for the first time this year, made a big impact.
Here’s how the Rhinos players rated.
1. Full-back Richie Myler (squad number one)
Much better, hit late a couple of times, did well for Leeds' first try, created overlaps and safe under kicks 8.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Wing: David Fusitu'a (No 2)
Didn't back himself a couple of times, never quite got going 5.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Nene Macdonald (No 4)
Very promising, superb break for the opening try and a handful all night 8.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Ash Handley (No 5)
Good finish for his touchdown, helped set up the winning drop goal, very accomplished 8.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com