Leeds Rhinos player ratings

Leeds Rhinos ended five years of hurt at the hands of St Helens with an epic, last-gasp victory to get their season up and running.

By Peter Smith
32 minutes ago

Blake Austin’s 80th minute drop goal secured a 25-24 success as Rhinos broke their Betfred Super League duck in memorable style.

An injury to Kruise Leeming was a concern, but James McDonnell was solid in his Leeds debut and Sam Walters, included for the first time this year, made a big impact.

Here’s how the Rhinos players rated.

1. Full-back Richie Myler (squad number one)

Much better, hit late a couple of times, did well for Leeds' first try, created overlaps and safe under kicks 8.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a (No 2)

Didn't back himself a couple of times, never quite got going 5.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Centre: Nene Macdonald (No 4)

Very promising, superb break for the opening try and a handful all night 8.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Centre: Ash Handley (No 5)

Good finish for his touchdown, helped set up the winning drop goal, very accomplished 8.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

