Leeds Rhinos’ performance leaves Dave Furner with plenty of regrets

LEEDS RHINOS’ 28-16 defeat at Salford Red Devils left boss Dave Furner regretting his side’s game management and last-play options.

Rhinos trailed only 12-6 at half-time, but Salford took control after that and stormed 28-6 ahead before Furner’s men added two late consolation tries.

Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe is tackled by Kris Welham and Jackson Hastings.' ('Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Furner admitted it was another case of Leeds letting themselves down following the break.

He said: “In the second half our game management and last plays weren’t good enough.

“We got away with it [against Hull KR} last week, but Salford are the form team in Super League and we allowed them to have that energy. There was a little bit of a fightback in the last 20 minutes, but it’s just not good enough.”

One positive was new signing Ava Seumanufagai’s debut off the bench just two days after he arrived from Australia.

He is going to add a lot of value to this team. I thought it was a good effort for him to play tonight. Dave Furner

“He’s strong, he’s powerful,” Furner said. “He only got off a plane, then a train ride, on Wednesday.

“He is going to add a lot of value to this team. I thought it was a good effort for him to play tonight.”

Veteran forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan returned to the side after a two-match layoff, but suffered a recurrence of a nerve problem in his back. Leeds had won 46-14 at AJ Bell Stadium in February and Salford coach Ian Watson admitted his men had been keen to set the record straight. “We were really good,” he said.

“I’m really proud of the way we responded after the last time we played them here. That was the only game this year we’ve really let ourselves down in.

“Leeds taught us a massive lesson last time.”

