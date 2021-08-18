As revealed on yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk yesterday (Tuesday), Hurrell will be in a protective boot for up to six weeks after suffering a foot injury in last week's win at Leigh Centurions.

That is likely to rule him out for the rest of this season, He is out of contract in November and is understood to have had interest from St Helens, who are coached by his boss at Test level with Tonga, Kristian Woolf.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Agar said: “We’ve been in dialogue with Konrad about extending his stay and that’s where it is at the moment.

Konrad Hurrell. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Some of those decisions are out of our hands at the moment.

“Konrad has not told us he has signed with St Helens and neither has his agent, but that may well be the case.”

Hurrell joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2019 season as a marquee recruit and has scored 23 tries in 52 appearances.

Leeds are unlikely to have offered Hurrell marquee money beyond this season.

Konrad Hurrell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Stand-off Rob Lui will leave Rhinos at the end of the current campaign and his place on the overseas quota will be taken by fellow Australian Aidan Sezer, who has signed a two-year contract beginning from the 2022 season.

But with another Australian recruit, Blake Austin, also being on the quota, Rhinos will need to part with one of the three imports who are in the final year of their contract, Hurrell, second-rower Rhyse Martin and prop King Vuniyayawa.

Rhinos have been in talks with all three, but if Hurrell turns down their offer it will clear the way for Martin and Vuniyayawa to stay, providing terms can be agreed.