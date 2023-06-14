Leeds Rhinos news as Ash Handley signs new contract, makes confident pledge over club's future

The 27-year-old made his debut in 2014 after graduating from the academy and is Rhinos’ longest-serving player.

His previous deal, signed two years ago, was due to expire at the end of next season, but he is now committed to Leeds until the end of 2026.

The former Oulton Raiders junior has scored 107 tries in 183 appearances for Leeds.

Ash Handley scores for Rhinos against Huddersfield this season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

He was the top metre-maker in Betfred Super League last year and has touched down five times in 12 games during 2023.

He scored a hat-trick as a winger for England in their Test win over France two months ago and has also played centre and full-back with Leeds this season.

“It was a big decision for me, especially with a young family to think about now,” Handley said of his latest contract.

“It was important to take my time to make the right decision and I am delighted to be staying.

Ash Handley scores a spectacular try for Rhinos against St Helens at Heaidngley last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I have been here all my career and I love this club. I want to be part of it and I want to help the club get back up to where we want to be.”

Rhinos do not have a full-time captain, but Handley has shared that duty with Cameron Smith this year and feels he has yet to reach his peak.

“I am learning all the time and that has helped me mature as a player,” he added.

“The club is one the best in England for how they treat people - players and everyone connected to the club - which makes it a real honour to be here for another three years.”

Rhinos are in a slump which has seen them lose six of their last seven games in all competitions, but Handley is confident better times lie ahead.

A Challenge Cup winner at Wembley in 2020 - when he bagged a brace of tries - and Grand Finalist last term, he insisted: “There is a good core group of players here who all care about getting the club back where it wants to be and I am delighted to still be a part of that.”

Coach Rohan Smith is equally happy Handley has signed an extended contract.

“He had one year remaining on his current deal so it is good to have got his future sorted before he enters the final year of his contract,” Smith said.

“Ash is one of our leaders in the group and a vastly experienced player in Super League.

“He loves the club and is a great role model for our young players. He received a well-deserved call up to the England squad this year and I am looking forward to even more from Ash in the years ahead.”

Handley is the second player to extend his contract inside a week, following teenage half-back Jack Sinfield.

