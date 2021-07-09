It will be Rhinos’ fourth game in 13 days and Agar described his players’ efforts to beat Salford Red Devils, Leigh Centurions and Warrington Wolves in less than a fortnight as “heroic” - particularly those who also played in the mid-season Test between England and Combined Nation.

He said: “Matty Prior is the standout one, playing in the front-row and having had the extra game with the Exiles.

“The way he is turning up and leading the team has been pretty phenomenal.

Rhinos celebrate Monday's epic win at Warrington. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“Mik Oledzki and Kruise Leeming also played that extra game and they have been among our very best players - and Kruise is playing out of position.”

Leeds pulled off a shock 22-16 win at Warrington four days ago, despite finishing the game with 11 players on the field.

Agar felt Leeds’ display for the first 50 minutes, as they built a 22-6 lead, was an indication of what they are capable of - and he was proud of the way Rhinos “summoned the effort up to scramble and hang on” when they were under ferocious pressure late in the game.

“Our performance wasn’t perfect,” Agar reflected.

“I thought we had a good first half, but fatigue clearly set in and the late sin-bins didn’t help.”

Catalans have lost only once in Super League this year and have not played since last Thursday.

“It is a big challenge,” Agar added.

“They are methodical, do what they do really well and are very productive in a couple of areas.