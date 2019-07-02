Leeds Rhinos: Nathaniel Peteru sets his sights on a return to action

Front-rower Nathaniel Peteru has returned to training and is close to being the latest Leeds Rhinos player back on the field after injury.

READ: Latest talking points ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ derby clash at Castleford Tigers

Richard Agar.

READ: Leeds Rhinos appoint England team doctor as new head of medical services

Peteru has missed four games since suffering a fractured cheekbone during the Magic Weekend win over London Broncos in May, but could come into contention for Friday’s derby away to Castleford Tigers.

Interim-coach Richard Agar will name his initial 19-man squad tomorrow and, if Peteru is not included, or does not make the final 17, he is expected to be available for the relegation four-pointer at home to Hull KR a week later.

The facial damage is Peteru’s third serious injury since joining Rhinos in 2018, after two separate biceps tears last season, but the former Gold Coast Titans forward is confident of making a full recovery.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Explaining the extent of the injury, Peteru confirmed: “I fractured my cheekbone, under the eye socket, though it was diagnosed as an eye socket at the game.

“I’m hoping to be back soon and I have started training with the boys. Because it’s damage to the bone there’s a set time frame for it to heal.

“Touch wood, when I come back it’s sweet and it’s nice and solid.”

The contact nature of rugby league means the injury is relatively common and Peteru doesn’t expect any after-effects when he gets back into the team.

“A lot of people have done cheekbones and eye sockets,” he said.

“I’ve looked into how they have managed it coming back.

“I am working hard with the s and c [strength and conditioning] staff to get back and hopefully have a positive impact in the team. That is what I am working towards and, hopefully, in the next couple of weeks you’ll see me back playing.”

Peteru has been able to maintain basic fitness during his time on the sidelines so will be ready to go as soon as he gets the all-clear.

“I have been lucky, I have been able to do everything other than contact,” he said.

“Hopefully everything will go fine and I’ll be able to get into the swing of things soon.”

The injury was a blow to Rhinos as well as Peteru who had become a regular in the starting 13 after not being selected for the opening game of the year.

With nine games left to secure Super League survival, Rhinos will need all hands on deck.

And Peteru admitted: “Obviously it is disappointing to be injured, but hopefully I can come back and finish the year strong. It is frustrating watching and not being able to help, but that has been the story of our year.

“Hopefully I can come back and bring something to the team and we can start putting some wins together.”

Fellow forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan is also back in training.

He has been on a two-month lay-off with a hamstring/back problem and is under consideration for Friday’s game.