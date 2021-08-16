Richie Myler offloads against Leigh. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The 17-year-old forward played all of Rhinos’ 46-10 win at Leigh Centurions, his first full 80 minutes at Betfred Super League level and Myler predicted: “He is a lad who’s going to be around for a long time.”

The full-back said: “You can see that by his demeanour.

“He’s not too loud a character, he just goes about his business and he’s a nice bloke to have around the group.

“As he matures and gets a bit older and wiser, bigger and physically a bit stronger - when he gets to 20-22 - he’s going to be a threat and a big player for us in the future.”

Rhinos led by only four points at half-time and lost Luke Gale and Konrad Hurrell to injury, but returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, Twenty two of their points came in the final 10 minutes and Myler said: “We knew it was going to be one of those games where if we were clinical enough and we did our stuff right, then we would be in with a good chance of a good victory.

“Full credit to Leigh, they fully gave it to us in the first 40 minutes and we were a bit loose in a couple of areas, but we certainly put that to bed in the second half.”

Myler admitted Leeds took a while to adjust to the loss of half-back Gale, with suspected medial ligament damage.

“To lose Luke in the first half wasn’t ideal,” he added.

“It made us a bit disjointed, we had to move around a bit, but I thought in the second half the impact from our bench was phenomenal, the young boys who came on.

“I thought Tom Holroyd had a tremendous game and Cam Smith as well, they both added to us.

“I thought Dog [Brad Dwyer] was live when he came on and really took advantage of them being tired in the middle.

“I think it was a good performance in the end, which we were happy to take.”

Leigh have yet to win in any competition this season and look doomed to relegation, but - with an under-strength pack - it could have been a banana skin for Rhinos.

Myler said: “They are fighting for survival at the minute.

“We saw the way they played against Hull KR [in their previous game] .

“They threw a lot into that, but we put a lot of focus on ourselves and making sure we were doing the right things.

“Fortunately we managed to wear them down on the right areas and it showed at the back end of the game.”

Of his own performance, Myler felt he “went well”.

He said: “I was happy with the way the performance went as a team and personally, I was quite happy with the night.”

The round 19 fixture was the first time Leeds’ six and seven, Rob Lui and Gale, had played together this year.

That didn’t last long and Gale’s knee injury could potentially rule him out for the rest of the campaign, if scans prove it is as serious as first thought.

Rhinos have also lost Alex Mellor, Mikolaj Oledzki and Liam Sutcliffe to season-ending injuries within the last three weeks.

Myler said: “It’s frustrating, it was the first time we’ve had our spine together all season so we were feeling good going into the game.

“Hopefully Galey’s injury is not too serious and we can get him back out there.

“I thought Kruise [Leeming] went well when he went into the halves.