Leeds Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki 'disappointed' after being racially abused by fan during Super League loss to Warrington Wolves
Leeds Rhinos forward Mikolaj Oledzki says he was racially abused by a spectator during Sunday's 27-26 defeat by Warrington Wolves at Emerald Headingley.
The England international, who was born in Poland, drew referee Chris Kendall's attention to the incident late in the game, following Harry Newman's second try.
Speaking to Rhinos' website after the match, he said: "Rugby league is a tough enough sport as it is.
"I am really disappointed because we stand so strongly against racism and discrimination.
"As a player we all expect to get a bit of abuse, but there's no need for racism or anything like that."
Players line up for 13 seconds in solidarity against all forms of discrimination before every Betfred Super League game.
Oledzki added: "We are going to leave it to the RFL to review it to see if anything can be done.
"I'm disappointed because there's lots of kids in the stand too and the remark said to me was quite loud.
"I was shocked when I heard it, I have never really experienced anything like it.
"It is not something I would want kids to hear."
