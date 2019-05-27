Leeds Rhinos’ Matt Parcell banned for two games

Leeds Rhinos will be without hooker Matt Parcell for their next two games, against Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors, after he was banned over separate allegations of grade B “deliberate or reckless physical contact with a match official”.

The incidents occurred in the 34th and 52nd minutes of Sunday’s 24-22 win over London Broncos at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, which was refereed by James Child.

Parcell could have been banned for up to two games on each charge, but instead was handed two seperate one-match suspensions.

The charges were issued after the game was studied by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

Leeds were hammered nine-three in the penalty count, though Child took no action over either incident involving Parcell.

There were only two penalties in the second half, both against Leeds when they were in possession at a play-the-ball.

Parcell had avoided any action over an accidental collision with referee Chris Kendall during Rhinos’ previous game against Castleford Tigers.

He could appeal the penalty notices, but would risk the bans being increased.

Hull KR’s Joel Tomkins was charged with grade B dangerous contact in his side’s win over Salford Red Devils and handed a one-match penalty notice, ruling him out of Friday’s Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves.