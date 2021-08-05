The second-rower finally got his radar working three minutes before half-time when he added the extras to a Liam Sutcliffe try - and he hasn’t missed since.

Martin landed his next five kicks that evening before booting five goals from as many attempts away to Warrington Wolves, three from three at home to Catalans Dragons, all seven in the win over Salford Red Devils and five from five in Rhinos’ last two matches, against Hull and Warrington.

Martin will aim to extend his remarkable 30-goal hot streak when Castleford Tigers visit Emerald Headingley for a Betfred Super League derby tomorrow.

Rhyse Martin. Picture by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Reflecting on his recent form with the boot, he insisted: “It helps having these games back to back.

“I’m kicking so much at the moment, it’s just having that flow and the confidence with it.

“We’re scoring plenty of points as well so I’m loving it and happy most of them are going through at the moment.”

Since partner Vanessa gave birth to baby Matteo on June 18, Martin also has the benefit of a lucky mascot.

“It has been really good,” Martin said of being a new father.

“I’ve had a tough few nights, but I’m loving it.

“He has come to all our games and there’s nothing better than getting a cuddle off him in the corner after the game.

“Even after a tough loss, he still put a smile on my face.”

That tough loss came four days ago, when George Williams’ drop goal less than a minute from the end earned Warrington a dramatic 27-26 success at Headingley.

“The group of boys we’ve got here, we never give up, but when you’re putting all that energy into a game, to come away losing by a field goal is really tough,” Martin admitted.

“There are still a lot of positives though. It was hard having to back up [from the win at Hull] after two days and some of the bodies going into that game were really sore.

“There was a lot of fatigue too, so for us to be in that match the way we were was an outstanding effort from the guys.”

Martin added: “There were a few errors on my behalf, just defensively, so I’ll tidy that up and work hard this week.

“They were just soft tries really and it was too easy for them to get over and that put us under pressure.”

Tomorrow’s third meeting of the season with Castleford is an opportunity to put things right.

Martin noted: “They’ve been struggling with Covid, like we did earlier on in the year, so hopefully they can field their best team and we can as well and make it a really enjoyable game to watch for all our fans and hopefully we can get the win.

“The fans that have been turning up at Emerald Headingley have been making it so much better and much more enjoyable to be out there and I’m loving it at the moment.”