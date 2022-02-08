Austin received a one-match penalty notice after being charged by the RFL's match review panel with grade B dangerous contact in Tom Briscoe's testimonial game against Hull on January 30.

The Australian was sin-binned for a late tackle on Hull captain Luke Gale.

Rhinos had until 11am today (Tuesday) to challenge the charge, but the RFL confirmed no appeal has been lodged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos' Blake Austin will miss Saturday's clash with his old club Warrington. Picture by Steve Riding.

Austin joined Leeds in the off-season from Warrington and his debut would have created huge interest in the first Super League game to be televised live on Channel 4.

The RFL have launched a crackdown on late tackles after the ball has been passed and Rhinos' James Donaldson received a two-game ban for a similar offence after being yellow carded against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

The match review panel normally meets on a Monday to study Super League games, but that has been put back to Thursdays during pre-season - and the Austin incident was not looked at until yesterday because of a backlog of cases.