Leeds Rhinos’ longest-serving player, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, is back in training and ready to chase down ‘old boy’ Danny McGuire’s appearance milestone

LEEDS RHINOS’ longest-serving player, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, is back in full training and has his sights set on former team-mate Danny McGuire.

Jones-Buchanan, 37, has not played since aggravating a hamstring/back problem during Rhinos’ defeat at Salford Red Devils on May 3.

One-time Leeds Rhinos milestone maker, Danny McGuire. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

That was his 419th game for Leeds and he is up to 12th on the club’s all-time list of appearances.

McGuire, now playing for Hull KR, is one place ahead of him on 424 and Jones-Buchanan wants to pass that milestone before he hangs up his boots at the end of this season.

The Leeds-born forward made his debut more than 20 years ago, on May 7, 1999, but insisted he is confident he can still do a job for the team and his enthusiasm is as strong as ever.

“The novelty of playing for Leeds has never changed, from game one to game 420,” he said.

Leeds Rhinos' interim coach, Richard Agar. PIC: rlphotos.com

“I need to get to game 425 to beat Danny McGuire, which is a nice little milestone.

“I’ve been told there’s 11 players who have played more games than me in Leeds’ history so if I can get that down to 10 that’s better than 11!

“Danny McGuire is the next stepping stone.

“Obviously I have played longer than Mags, but I’ve had more injuries than he did standing out on the edge.

“It would be nice to pass him but, ultimately for me, it is about the next two blocks of games.

“The next two months is really, really crucial.

“It is probably the most desperate time in my 22-season history at Leeds Rhinos so my primary goal is to get back, contribute to the team and help us start climbing the ladder.”

Jones-Buchanan returned to full training on Monday. His previous appearance, against Salford, came in Dave Furner’s final match as coach before being sacked after just 15 games in charge.

“I enjoyed it,” Jones-Buchanan said of his return to the training field. “It was the first time I’ve trained under [interim-coach] Richard Agar and we had a great training session.

“I have been watching and I have seen the intensity lift and the concentration and the fluidity of sessions going up in the last five or six weeks.

“I am really keen and excited about getting back.

“I really enjoyed my first run and I got through it fine physically so I am not a million miles off.”

Arguably the most crucial period in the club’s history begins on Sunday when Rhinos face Catalans Dragons at Emerald Headingley.

With Hull KR, the only team below them in the table, taking on Hull tomorrow, Rhinos could be bottom of Betfred Super League by the time their round-20 fixture kicks off.

Of his possible availability, Jones-Buchanan said: “There’s a good chance with it being a long turnaround and a Sunday game.

“I’ll just keep taking the steps and ticking the boxes as far as the physio’ team and rehabilitation goes.

“I just have to make sure there’s no indicators in there that it’s going to go again or anything like that.

“There’s a good chance of being in contention but, if not, it is a short turnaround with a Friday game next week so I may be able to swap in for a couple of tired bodies.”

Rhinos are in serious danger of relegation for the first time since the club was founded in 1890, but Jones-Buchanan is “100 per cent” convinced they will stay up.

“We have got all the talent we need within the group to play well,” he stated.

“In the last three games there’s been some really positive signs.

“We have to churn them out consistently and just go about our job.

“You look at some other teams who have struggled in recent years and they have just gone about their job, been professional and they have climbed the table like we need to do.”

Depending on other results, a win over Catalans could keep Rhinos off the foot of the ladder or lift them a couple of places.

Jones-Buchanan said: “It hasn’t been Catalans’ best month, but that makes them a bit more dangerous because they will want to change that tide around.

“They are always a pretty strong, resilient side so it will be a challenge, but they are all a challenge.

“I just think we’ve got to focus on us.

“We can’t think too much about who we are playing and what their form is, it’s just about us playing well and getting a win.

“We all know in rugby league in two weeks it can all turn on its head.

“We just need to keep thinking about what we are doing well and put our best foot forward.”