Leeds Rhinos are being linked with a deadline-busting swoop for an Australian forward.

A report in the Aussie media says Rhinos have “put out a request” for Canterbury Bulldogs prop Liam Knight. The 29-year-old made his NRL debut for Manly Sea Eagles in 2016 and also had spells with Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs before joining Bulldogs last year.

Super League clubs have until Friday to sign players for this season. According to Channel Nine Wide World of Sports, Knight - who is out of contract in October - is “likely to be given a release” after only two NRL appearances in 2024.

Liam Knight, who has been linked with Leeds Rhinos, warms up ahead of Canterbury Bulldogs' NRL match against Gold Coast Titans at Belmore Sports Ground in March. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease indicated earlier this week signings were unlikely before the transfer window closes. However, Leeds have had problems in the front-row all season and were without Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand for last week’s win at Huddersfield Giants.

Mikolaj Oledzki picked up an injury late in that game, though coach Brad Arthur is hopeful he will be available for Saturday’s crucial fixture at Salford Red Devils. Sam Eseh, who was Leeds’ other starting prop last week, has been recalled by Wigan Warriors following a loan stint with Rhinos.