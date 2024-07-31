Leeds Rhinos linked with Australian forward: approach made for Canterbury Bulldogs man says report
and live on Freeview channel 276
A report in the Aussie media says Rhinos have “put out a request” for Canterbury Bulldogs prop Liam Knight. The 29-year-old made his NRL debut for Manly Sea Eagles in 2016 and also had spells with Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs before joining Bulldogs last year.
Super League clubs have until Friday to sign players for this season. According to Channel Nine Wide World of Sports, Knight - who is out of contract in October - is “likely to be given a release” after only two NRL appearances in 2024.
Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease indicated earlier this week signings were unlikely before the transfer window closes. However, Leeds have had problems in the front-row all season and were without Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand for last week’s win at Huddersfield Giants.
Mikolaj Oledzki picked up an injury late in that game, though coach Brad Arthur is hopeful he will be available for Saturday’s crucial fixture at Salford Red Devils. Sam Eseh, who was Leeds’ other starting prop last week, has been recalled by Wigan Warriors following a loan stint with Rhinos.
Rhinos would need to remove a player from their overseas quota to make room for Knight this season. The same Australian report also says Rhinos are “believed to be in the Hunt” for Newcastle Knights’ ex-Salford and Wigan Warriors half-back Jackson Hastings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.