Edwards has been included in a 20-man squad for Rhinos’ latest pre-season game, against Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday.

The youngster was drafted into the England Knights squad at the end of last season, despite not having played a senior match for Leeds.

Though he wasn’t selected to face Jamaica at Castleford, the call up suggested he is regarded as a future star - and not just at Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Edwards in action for Rhinos against Featherstone. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Along with Morgan Gannon, who played 13 first team games last year, he was promoted straight into Rhinos’ full-time squad from their scholarship ahead of the 2021 campaign.

He did gain some first team experience on loan with Batley Bulldogs - as well as in Rhinos’ pre-season game at Huddersfield Giants - and reckons he is ready to play regularly against men.

“Hopefully I’ll get a bit of Super League, but if not, there’s dual-reg’ with Featherstone so hopefully I’ll get a lot of game time this year,” Edwards said.

“I just want to play, that’s all it is.

Levi Edwards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve trained a lot now, I just want to get out there and learn and play.

“For me, when I play I learn more.”

The former Batley Boys and Siddal junior got 40 minutes under his belt in Rhinos’ 30-22 win at Featherstone Rovers last week.

Mackenzie Turner was Edwards' winger last week. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He played in the right-centre, alongside winger Mackenzie Turner who was the only player drafted in by Leeds from outside the full-time group.

They were up against Craig Hall - who has more than 200 Super League appearances to his name and was Championship player of the year in 2021 - and prolific try scorer Gareth Gale.

It was a steep learning curve, but Edwards reflected: “It was the start of pre-season really, getting back into it, but I thought we did well, especially Mackenzie.

“It was his first game and he went really well.”

Edwards added: “There’s a lot I need to improve on - and as a team - but it was good experience.

“To say I haven’t played any Super League, playing against men - Championship and ex-Super League players - is really good.

“I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Rhinos’ fringe players took over from the first-choice lineup at half-time last week and Agar will field another mainly young, inexperienced squad tomorrow.

Edwards, who turned 18 on Christmas Day, said: “The young lads have all got a lot of talent.

“I reckon we have got a good future ahead of us, in a couple of years when they all come through.”

On a personal note, he is keen to continue his development in the three-quarters, though can slot into the pack if required.

“I played a bit of second-row at academy level, but I think I’ll play centre now for a couple of years,” he added.

“When I fill out a bit I might play in the second-row, but I am enjoying it at centre.”