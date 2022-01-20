The 44-year-old ran 52 miles for Greenhouse Sports last May - raising almost £60,000 - and will almost double that distance on April 16, for the same cause.

Greenhouse Sports works with disadvantaged children in London, but had to close its Marylebone headquarters last month because of safety concerns over the building’s roof.

Peacock’s ‘run for the roof’ challenge will raise money for repairs and also boost awareness of the charity which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Along with Danny McGuire, Jamie Peacock, right, lifts the Super League trophy after the 2015 Grand Final, his last game for Rhinos. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The ex-England captain will run alongside Simon Dent, founder of Hero talent agency and sports marketing agency Dark Horses.

Peacock’s former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield completed a 101-mile run last November in aid of the MND Association and an appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds.

Peacock admitted his latest challenge is “daunting”, but pledged: “We’re determined to raise funds for the kids and help the Greenhouse headquarters get back on its feet again.

“I’ve visited the centre previously and witnessed the coaches in action.

“The programmes have a massive positive impact on young people and help them to stay away from antisocial behaviour.”

Peacock added: “On our journey through the capital we’ll be passing some iconic landmarks and going past some of the schools Greenhouse supports across 17 London boroughs - which was great to experience last year - and see the amazing young people Greenhouse supports.”

The charity’s chief executive Beatrice Butsana-Sita said: “We are honoured Jamie and Simon have chosen to support Greenhouse Sports for a second year running. This will no doubt be another challenging year for charities as the ongoing impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt and millions of children suffer from poverty and learning loss. We’re truly grateful to have Jamie and Simon’s efforts behind us.”

Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/runfortheroof.