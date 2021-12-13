Learning lessons: Danny McGuire, right, the long-time Leeds Rhinos player is continuing his coaching education at Hull Kingston Rovers where he works as a deputy to Tony Smith, centre, and also now as the club’s reserve side head coach. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWPix.com)

Granted, the former Great Britain half-back is only in charge of Hull KR’s reserve side, a move which was confirmed by the East Yorkshire club yesterday.

But, it is the first time the Rovers assistant has taken control of a side as such when, to many, he is still remembered as that fresh-faced Leeds Rhinos half-back running around cutting Super League teams to shreds.

McGuire, 39, began working as one of Tony Smith’s deputies last season and made an obvious impression for the KR side who upset the odds to reach the Super League semi-finals.

Being placed in charge of the reserves, which makes a welcome return in 2022 after the competition was curtailed last year at the onset of the pandemic, is a natural progression.

McGuire told The Yorkshire Post: “I’m looking forward to getting involved there.

“It is my first opportunity to head something up.

“Working alongside Tony and the coaches and everyone else will be a good challenge. Hopefully we can make the best of it.

“I don’t imagine there will be a massive amount of time with the players – it’s going to be maybe one session and a game routine – so there won’t be a massive amount of technical stuff done.

“But, through my first-team assistant coach role, I’ll be with the lads pretty much all week.

“The lads who do drop into the reserves or those who come up from the academy, it’ll just be a matter of just giving them an opportunity and letting them go out to express themselves.

“I’ve always been a big believer in letting players go out and play with their eyes up. Tony’s philosophies are very similar to how I like the game to be played so, as a club, we want to go out and play entertaining rugby with an element of good attitude and work ethic alongside that.

“It won’t be too dissimilar to what we’re trying to preach to the first-team lads.”

In the new year, the reserves outfit will give players on the fringe of the first-team a chance to impress with the aim of breaking into the club’s Super League side while helping younger players develop as a step-up from Academy rugby.

McGuire, a firm believer in the merits of reserve grade rugby, will use a combination of first-team players, part-time reserve signings and players from dual-registration partner Dewsbury Rams.

He said: “I am really excited by the reserves. We missed out on it last year. Obviously, circumstances probably dictated that.

“There is a real gap especially for lads who are 19, 20 who are just developing and probably just not ready for the first team but are a little too old for academy.

“We end up losing a massive amount of players from the game just because we haven’t got a pathway for these lads.

“At Rovers, we’ve got six lads who are signed on to reserves contracts and most of them have been training full-time with us.

“To see their development in six weeks has been astounding, to be honest. That already tells me it is definitely the right thing.”

McGuire is also pleased by the link with Championship club Dewsbury.

Rovers have already raided the second tier for players for their Super League squad in 2022, second-row Frankie Halton joining from Featherstone Rovers, prop Tom Garratt coming in on a permanent deal from Dewsbury and London Broncos’ prop Greg Richards also arriving.

McGuire knows it can be a breeding ground for talent and the partnership will work both ways. He explained: “That will be the next step on the pathway.

“We talk about academy, reserves, Championship...testing yourself in a very tough Championship comp’ and then being physically and mentally ready to do a job in Super League.

“A perfect example from our place is Will Tate. He didn’t get a lot of opportunities last season to play much. He played a handful of games in a full year and for someone who is 18 or 19 who you want to develop, it is just not enough.

“Our link with Dewsbury gives lads like him a chance to play against some seasoned pros and really test them physically against some players that have been there and done it all.

“It’s great. We’ve a good relationship with (Rams coach) Lee Greenwood and I definitely envisage some of our boys going to Dewsbury and getting some game-time.”

After surging from bottom in 2020 to sixth last season, securing a play-offs place for the first time in seven years, there are high hopes for the Robins kicking on further next term, especially after the addition of stellar St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote.

McGuire insisted: “I’ve never been a big believer in making too many statements in pre-season: everyone trains hard, works hard and leaves no stone unturned.

“So I’ve always been about getting out on the field and delivering rather than speaking about what you’re doing in pre-season.

“But it has been good. We have a really good mix and feel.