Leeds Rhinos launch bid to raise £100,000 to fund Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow statue

Although the pair won a dozen finals together during a glorious period in the club’s history, the moment chosen does not feature a trophy or even a rugby ball.

Instead, it is from the historic fundraising match held at Emerald Headingley in January last year, just weeks after Burrow had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

In a statement outlining their idea, the Super League club explained: “The image shows two friends and team-mates supporting each other in the toughest moment and is a tribute to the golden generation of players who grew up together and made history together on the field but also forged bonds that will last a lifetime.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos Foundation have opened an online fundraising option for fans to help raise the £100,000 target needed to make the dream a reality.

Earlier this year, the club unveiled the first-ever statue at Headingley in tribute to legendary player John Holmes which has pride of place at the back of the Tetley’s South Stand for fans to see as they arrive on match nights.

The plan for the statute of Burrow - who was guest of honour at last night's win over Huddersfield Giants - and Sinfield is for it to sit in the corner of the stadium looking down onto the hallowed turf that both players graced.

Sculptor Steve Winterburn, who created the John Holmes statue as well as the iconic Rugby League heroes statue at Wembley Stadium, has made preliminary models of the potential new statue although no commission has been placed as yet.

Development of the Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow statue concept with sculptor Steve Winterburn.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “I think Rob and Kevin perfectly encapsulate everything we hold special about the sport of Rugby League and their records on the field alone would merit a statue here at Emerald Headingley. “However, they have both transcended not just Rugby League but sport to become national figures because of Rob’s battle with MND and Kevin’s unstinting support of his friend.

“They were part of a special group of players and this statue acknowledges that bond.

“We were proud to unveil the first statue in the 130 years of Emerald Headingley earlier this year with the John Holmes statue and I am sure this too will become an iconic and artistic addition of our wonderful home.”

Bob Bowman QPM, chief operating officer of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, added: “As we saw with the John Holmes statue, it is fantastic to have this opportunity to bring another piece of public art to Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow embrace after last year's fundraising game for Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan - the image which could now be formed into a sculpture. (VARLEYS)

“Kevin and Rob are such inspirational figures for young and old supporters and I am sure many will be keen to show their support for the campaign.”