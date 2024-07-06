Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reports in Australia say Leeds Rhinos have appointed a new coach, but with a twist to the deal.

According to the Aussie media, former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur will take up the role, but only until the end of this season. The short-term arrangement would allow Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease to continue his search for a permanent successor to Rohan Smith who stepped down last month.