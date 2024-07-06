Leeds Rhinos land new coach say reports: but there's a twist
According to the Aussie media, former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur will take up the role, but only until the end of this season. The short-term arrangement would allow Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease to continue his search for a permanent successor to Rohan Smith who stepped down last month.
Smith’s assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix will remain in charge for today's (Saturday) visit of London Broncos in Betfred Super League. Arthur, 50, spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta before being axed in May. He is understood to be in line to take charge of a new Perth side in the NRL so is unwilling to commit to a long stint in the English game.
