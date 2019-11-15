Leeds Rhinos keen on Huddersfield Giants ace Kruise Leeming

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos made bringing in a number nine a priority of their off-season recruitment and Leeming has emerged as a top target.

Leeds are understood to see the 24-year-old, who made his Giants debut in 2013, as the ideal man to provide back-up and competition for Brad Dwyer, now the only senior hooker on the club’s books.

Dwyer joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2018 campaign and signed a new one-year contract last season.

Matt Parcell was offloaded to Hull KR midway through this year and Shaun Lunt, who moved the other way on a loan deal, is not expected to be at the club next term.

Rhinos have high hopes for teenager Corey Johnson who made his debut off the bench in their final game of 2019, but would like to bring in another experienced acting-half.

Leeming is contracted to Giants for 2020, but they may be willing to let him leave to free up space on their salary cap.

Meanwhile, Leeds are still hoping to sign Australian forward Matt Prior from NRL club Cronulla Sharks.