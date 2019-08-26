Leeds Rhinos: James Donaldson would love to stay on under Richard Agar

JAMES DONALDSON admits he would love to stay with Leeds Rhinos in 2020 and hopes interim head coach Richard Agar will be appointed on a permanent basis.

The ex-Bradford Bulls loose forward joined in January following a successful trial spell after being released by Hull KR last September.

James Donaldson.

Donaldson initially made his mark under Dave Furner and – when the boss was sacked in April – has also shown his worth to Agar.

The versatile and industrious player only signed a one-year deal so is out of contract imminently. Asked about his future plans, he said: “There’s nothing sorted yet but I’d love to stay.

“There’s nothing more I’d like to do than stay here but it’s up to Kev (Sinfield) and Rich.

“I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing on the field and I’m sure it’ll take care of itself.”

Richard Agar.

As Leeds return to action to try and secure their Super League safety at London Broncos on Sunday, Donaldson said he would like to see ex-Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC coach Agar get the job.

“Definitely,” he said.

“He’s been great for me personally.

“He’s got my confidence back a little bit, simplified my game and made it simple so I know my role.

“You can see what he’s done to the team across the board.

“We haven’t been far off in the games we have lost and in the games we have won we’ve really put our foot down.”

Having feared relegation before Agar’s arrival, Leeds had won four of their last six games before losing to leaders St Helens last time out.

They are up to eighth but remain in danger given they are still just two points above bottom-placed London Broncos, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, the sleight 27-year-old has even found himself playing prop at times of late.

“I probably never imagined that would happen to me!” he laughed. “But I suppose there’s not much difference between a prop forward and a loose forward really.

“It’s just when you have 13 lads charging at you there’s a bit of a difference!

“I’ve played the last few weeks there a bit just with not having many middles on the bench.

“I don’t mind putting my hand up for a carry here and there. I’ll do anything to help the team and that’s my job.”