The RFL's match review panel charged Donaldson with a grade A high tackle in the 46th minute of the Betfred Super League semi-final, which Leeds lost 36-8.

Donaldson was sin-binned for the challenge on Saints' full-back Lachlan Coote, but the review panel handed him a no-game penalty notice.

Teammate Tom Briscoe, who was yellow carded for a high tackle on Coote in the first half, was not charged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Donaldson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The review panel's notes on Briscoe stated: "Player does not swing his arm into the tackle.

"Initial contact is with the arm of the opponent and hand is open.

"Arm then rides up into opponent's head but player lets go immediately."

Saints' Morgan Knowles was charged with a grade A "late hit" on Rhinos' Kruise Leeming and also received a no-game penalty notice, clearing him to play in Saturday's Grand Final clash with Catalans Dragons.

No further action was taken against Saints' Sione Mata'utia, who was sin-binned for a high tackle on Luke Briscoe.

The panel also looked at incidents involving Rhinos' Brad Dwyer (knees in tackle), Matt Prior (high tackle), Rhyse Martin (late hit on passer) and Bodene Thompson (dangerous contact) , but none of those players was charged.