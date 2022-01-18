Walker confirmed he is hoping to play for the first time since November 2020, when Rhinos travel to Bradford Bulls for a pre-season game on Sunday.

The 22-year-old suffered a foot injury in a Betfred Super League win over Warrington Wolves 22 months ago and missed all of last year after a recurrence in pre-season.

Walker trained fully last week and a scan - exactly a year after his second operation - has now confirmed the damage is completely healed, the 2017 Grand Final winner told the YEP.

Jack Walker is now back in full-training. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am fully fit and raring to go,” Walker said.

“I think we are aiming to get 40 minutes against Bradford.

“We don’t want to go straight into 80 minutes, but just to put an actual shirt on, I am buzzing.”

Walker’s potential return is a massive boost for Rhinos three weeks out from their Betfred Super League opener against Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12, but will give boss Richard Agar a welcome selection headache.

A product of the Oulton Raiders amateur club, Walker burst on to the scene in 2017, scoring a hat-trick on debut in a Challenge Cup tie against Doncaster and featuring in Rhinos’ Old Trafford victory over Castleford Tigers.

He retains the number one jersey he was awarded in 2019, but Richie Myler has been in outstanding form since taking over at full-back.

“Richie, he has played really well,” Walker said.

“It is good because it makes me work harder and gets the best out of me.

“I see it as a positive, not a negative.”