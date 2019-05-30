Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker has spring in step ahead of Wakefield Trinity rematch

Full-back Jack Walker is confident of being available for Leeds Rhinos’ derby rematch with Wakefield Trinity next week.

Leeds Rhinos' Tui Lolohea.

Walker made his return from a hamstring injury in the Magic Weekend win over London Broncos.

The 19-year-old was taken off in the closing stages when his hamstring tightened, but confirmed there is no lasting damage and, with Leeds having no game this weekend, he expects to be fit for the trip to Mobile Rocket Stadium Belle Vue, in eight days’ time.

Walker missed three matches owing to his hamstring problem.

Maurice Bamford.

That was suffered against Hull KR a month ago, in his comeback game following a similar spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury suffered away to the same opposition.

“It’s great to be back and to come back at a stadium like Anfield and to get the win was even better,” he said of last Saturday’s return.

“I didn’t play the full game, I just felt my hamstring a little bit so it was one of those where if I’d stayed on I wouldn’t have been much help to the team because I couldn’t sprint.

“It was either stay on and make it worse or come off and I’d definitely be good for the next game.

“I’ve got a week to strengthen it up and hopefully I’ll be good for the rest of the season then.”

Back-to-back injuries wasn’t ideal for Walker or the team, though his return was well timed after Tui Lolohea, who had been filling in at full-back, joined the casualty list with ankle damage.

“It is really frustrating,” Walker admitted.

“I hate watching, but it’s just one of those, you’ve got to deal with it.”

Walker showed Rhinos what they had been missing with a confident display, scoring one try against London and having another touchdown ruled out.

He said: “I thought I played well, especially in the first half.

“For the try I was just in the right place at the right time, I stuck to the game plan and I was lucky enough to get over.”

Rhinos conceded two tries when Walker was off the field as a comfortable 14-point lead with 12 minutes to go was transformed into a nervy two-point advantage.

Rhinos began well and had a good spell in the second half, but familiar lapses allowed London back into the game. in the final five.

“In the first half we had a game plan and we all stuck to it, but we just had those blips in the game when we are slackening off and not nailing what we’re doing,” Walker said. “But we got the win and hopefully we can kick-start our season now.

“Hopefully we can take out those blips towards the end out of our game and make it a solid 80 minutes and then we can start running away from games and not making it hard for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, the funeral of former Leeds and Great Britain coach Maurice Bamford, who died last week, will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland, at midday on Friday, June 6.