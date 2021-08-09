Rhinos are on the back of successive defeats and will be missing some key players against a Leigh side who are getting closer to their first Betfred Super League win. Here’s what could be on Leeds coach Richard Agar’s agenda this week.

1: Size matters. At the start of the year Rhinos’ injury problems were mainly in the outside-backs and halves, now it’s the forwards. Mikolaj Oledzki (foot) and Matt Prior (Covid) are both facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, another middle, King Vuniyayawa, suffered concussion against Castleford Tigers last week and second-rower Alex Mellor is out for the rest of the year. Rhinos are lacking size up front and an injury to either of the big men left standing, Tom Holroyd or Zane Tetevano, would be a disaster.

2: Half-measures. All year it has been a case of what might have been if Leeds had their first-choice halves available. Unless something unexpected happens this week, which it usually does, Rob Lui and Luke Gale will team up on Friday for the first time in 2021. That will be a boost for Rhinos, particularly if Leeds’ pack can get on the front foot.

Ash Handley celebrates his try against Tigers, but Leeds did not turn pressure into enough points. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

3: Pressure points. Leeds could have been 12 or 18 points up before Tigers scored. They dominated possession and territory, but didn’t do enough with it. Too many mistakes were made and wrong options taken. Gale’s influence was missed, but Rhinos will need to be much more clinical against Leigh.

4: Home sickness. Before Leeds played Warrington, Agar admitted the visitors’ new signing George Williams had told him he loved playing at Emerald Headingley. Unfortunately, most visiting teams feel the same way. Rhinos have lost five of their nine games on home soil this term. Perhaps they should take a leaf out of Wakefield Trinity’s book from a few years ago and paint the away changing rooms vivid pink. Something has to be done to make Headingley a fortress.

5: Lacking support. Rhinos are making breaks, but not finishing them. Support play let them down against Tigers and in particular Leeds need to back up ball-playing forward Cameron Smith, who is in fine form.

