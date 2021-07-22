Tetevano has not played since Rhinos’ 60-6 win at Castleford Tigers almost two months ago.

He was among the players to test positive for Covid-19 which led to two games being postponed and has also been struggling with an Achilles problem.

Tetevano is not included in Rhinos’ squad for tonight’s home meeting with Salford Red Devils, but coach Richard Agar is hopeful the off-season signing from Penrith Panthers will be in contention to face Hull next Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zane Tetevano. Picture by Steve Riding.

Tetevano is one of seven players unavailable this evening. Two of them, Jack Broadbent (ankle) and Jack Walker (foot), have season-ending injuries.

Morgan Gannon is isolating and fellow forward Bodene Thompson will serve the second game of a three-match suspension.

Agar said: “Alex Sutcliffe (knee) is probably not too far away and Rob Lui (hamstring) probably a couple of weeks. Bodene is a guy under some Covid stuff as well at the moment so would not be available.

“Jack Broadbent (ankle) and Jack Walker (foot) are both long-term. We have a combination of injuries, suspension and some on-going Covid bits.”

Two other first-team squad members, Levi Edwards (Batley Bulldogs) and Corey Hall (York City Knights) are on loan at Betfred Championship clubs.