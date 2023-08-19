Leeds Rhinos in training: 7 pictures of preparations for clash v Warrington with Newman, Oledzki and others
Leeds Rhinos return to action after a two-week break when they play host to Warrington Wolves on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST
Following some time away, the players were back in training on Monday ahead of a game they must win to keep their top-six hopes alive.
Harry Newman’s return from long-term injury is a boost for Rhinos. Here’s seven pictures of Newman and teammates preparing at Headingley for Sunday’s match.
1 / 2