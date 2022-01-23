Dewsbury Ramsd' Matty Beharrell, left and James Brown of Batley Bulldogs with the Championship Shield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/RFL.

The Bash - the Championship’s version of the Super League Magic Weekend, when an entire round of matches is played at one venue, over two days - is back on the calendar after a two-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Day one kicks off with a clash between Sheffield Eagles and London Broncos, followed by a derby when Batley Bulldogs face Dewsbury Rams.

That is the only fixture to have featured at every Summer Bash and Dewsbury hold the upper hand having won three of the previous five meetings at Bloomfield Road.

Bradford Bulls then take on Halifax Panthers before the Saturday action concludes with a blockbuster showdown between two of the promotion favourites, Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions.

All three Cumbrian clubs are involved on the Sunday, when Barrow Raiders meet Widnes Vikings and Whitehaven take on Workington Town.

York City Knights play Newcastle Thunder in the final game of the weekend.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: “It’s an exciting lineup of fixtures which will showcase the quality of the teams and players in the Betfred Championship and Headingley Stadium will be a fitting stage.

“It’s a venue with so much rugby league history, which will be familiar to supporters of all 14 clubs, but this may be a first opportunity for many to experience the superb redevelopments of recent years.

“We hope Headingley’s convenient location for so many rugby league supporters will also encourage fans of clubs from outside the Betfred Championship to come and watch the action.

“It’s always an enjoyable weekend on and off the field and - although it will be slightly different in Leeds as opposed to Blackpool - we’re confident Rugby League fans will find plenty of ways to enjoy themselves.”

Tickets went on sale this Monday morning, with day and weekend options available.

The Summer Bash will be televised live by Premier Sports.