Leeds Rhinos: Harry Newman targetting Super League and England milestones

BACK IN THE GAME: Harry Newman slides in for the first Leeds Rhinos' try against Salford Red Devils in July. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Newman has played in Rhinos’ last 13 games since returning from a broken leg suffered a year ago.

And the 21-year-old – who will be one of Rhinos’ main attacking threats in Friday’s Betfred Super League semi-final at St Helens – confirmed he hopes to be selected for England against France next month. England coach Shaun Wane kept Newman in his elite squad throughout his layoff and the player insisted the one-off Test in Perpignan is “definitely something I am striving for”.

Newman said: “When I broke my leg last year I always had a target of making the World Cup squad as a comeback.

England head coach, Shaun Wane. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“That has been pushed back a year, which for me has probably helped.

“It gives me the chance to get a full pre-season under my belt and hopefully I can go into next year fully fit and pick a spot up at the end of it.”

Newman has been one of Rhinos’ top players over the second half of the season, but admitted his return hasn’t all been plain sailing.

“Along the way there are some tough days when it goes through your mind you might never play again, or never play as well as you did before or never become the player you want to be in the future,” he said of his recovery.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman celebrates scoring a try. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“But I got through those days really well, I tried to move on to the next day, focus on what I needed to achieve and just take it step by step.

“That helped massively and when I got back on the field it didn’t take too long before I felt confident.