Leeds Rhinos: Harry Newman and Ash Handley stepped up to the plate for Leeds Rhinos

YOUNG GUNS Harry Newman and Ash Handley led the way for Leeds Rhinos this year, coach Richard Agar says.

Newman had a breakthrough season, being named Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star, nominated for Betfred Super League’s young player of the year honour – on a shortlist which also includes team-mate Jack Walker – and called into the England Knights performance squad.

Harry Newman

After starting the campaign as third-choice centre, behind Kallum Watkins and Konrad Hurrell, Newman took his chance with both hands, finishing with nine tries from 22 appearances.

The teenager’s form forced Watkins’s move into the second-row for the final games of his Rhinos career before moving to Gold Coast Titans and Agar said: “When there was conjecture about Kallum’s future, in the back of my mind I felt that Kallum is a brilliant player, but the club had had 12 really good years out of him and it could get 12 really good years out of Harry.

“It sort of softened the blow of Kallum leaving, knowing we have got this precocious young talent.”

Newman began to make a name for himself last year during a spell on dual-registration with Rhinos’ partner club Featherstone Rovers.

It was a big step up to the elite level and Agar cautioned: “Harry had had to adapt to playing week-in, week-out, which comes with its challenges.

“I know he makes mistakes, but I just think with him, we have to wear some of those mistakes. One thing I have picked up with him is if he has a game where he makes mistakes, generally he does come back very good in the next game.

“The sooner he gets through this period, the sooner we will get a top-quality player, which I am certain we will.

“In our toughest days this year he had some terrific games, he sticks his hand up and he is a natural talent, a natural athlete.

“He wants to play for Leeds and, even at a young age, playing first grade doesn’t scare him.”

Handley was pipped to Super League’s top try-scorer accolade on the final day of the season when St Helens’ Tommy Makinson scored a hat-trick in a win over Hull.

The Leeds man was tied for second spot on 22 touchdowns - with Niall Evalds of Salford Red Devils, one behind Makinson.

That was an impressive achievement for a player in a team battling against relegation and Agar said: “He is a classic example of what we’re talking about with Harry Newman.

“He has been in and out of the team, played a bit at centre, made some errors along the way, but at 22 he is in the Great Britain squad and he’s Leeds Rhinos’ player of the year.

“He is a great example for some of our young players that sometimes you don’t get perfect consistency out of young players, but the good ones with a good head on their shoulders learn along the way.”

Agar reckons Handley’s attitude is exactly what Rhinos need as they aim to get back to competing at the right end of the table. “He is always up for it. His consistency has been very, very good throughout the year.

“He speaks well among the group, he’s not naturally vocal, but when he does talk it’s thought about. Wingers aren’t synonymous with being strong leaders, but Ash and Tommy (Briscoe) are both leaders for us.”

“His level of performance, whether that be carrying the ball out of back-field and gaining yards, finishing tries or catching high balls, has been truly outstanding.”