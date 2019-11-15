Leeds Rhinos forward ruled out of England Test - Castleford Tigers player steps in

Shannon Lacey (with ball) in England training.

Johnson was originally named in England's 19-player squad, but has pulled out due to injury.

Field played alongside Johnson in the front-row when England beat PNG 24-10 last weekend, but picked up a knock in that game and was not due to feature in Port Moresby.

However, she has recovered and been drafted into the 19 for potentially her second international appearance.

Leeds' Shannon Lacey is also set to back up from last week's victory, which she described as an "amazing experience".

Lacey said: "Being surrounded by nearly 7,000 fans was a good opportunity and I enjoyed it.

"The tour has been a really good experience for me.

"I've not been in [the England camp] long, only three months, so having the opportunity to be around girls with a lot more experience has really helped my game."

Lacey insisted England are expecting a challenging game in the second Test, despite scoring six tries to two last week.

The game kicks off at 5pm UK time and is a curtain raiser to Great Britain Lions' Test against Papua New Guinea.

It will be broadcast live on the BBC red button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website, as well as through the RFL’s Our League website and app.

"We know they are tough and they will throw a lot at us," Lacey said.

"But we have worked really hard this week and we're looking forward to it.

"The opportunity to play before the GB men is a good opportunity and [the game being televised] is massive.

"Friends and family at home getting an opportunity to watch is really good."

For the Orchids, Charity Emika, Angelika Nanege, Berthshiba Awoi and Tambam Watego could all come into the side while Shirley Joe – who scored from acting half-back in Goroka – may move into the halves with Roswita Kapo starting the game at hooker.

England: from Caitlin Beevers, Georgia Wilson, Naomi Williams, Tara-Jane Stanley, Leah Burke; Jodie Cunningham, Georgia Roche; Shona Hoyle, Sinead Peach, Dannielle Anderson, Emily Rudge, Shannon Lacey, Rhiannion Marshall; Charlotte Booth, Grace Field, Tamzin Renouf, Tara Jones; Chantelle Crowl, Faye Gaskin.