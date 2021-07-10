Leeds Rhinos fixtures and results 2021 - including latest changes for Sky TV
Two Leeds Rhinos fixtures have been changed for coverage on Sky Sports.
Rhinos' Betfred Super League round 16 fixture at Hull has been brought forward 24 hours to Thursday, July 29 (7.45pm).
And their home clash with Warrington Wolves, scheduled for Monday, August 2, will now be played the previous day, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Here's the full list of Rhinos' fixtures, plus results so far.
March
Sun 14: Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm pre-season
Giants 22 (Tries Sezer, McIntosh, Cogger, Senior. Goals Sezer 2, Russell), Rhinos 16 (Tries Broadbent, L Briscoe, L Sutcliffe. Goals Martin 2).
Referee: Ben Thaler.
Sat 27: Wakefield Trinity (A, at Emerald Headingley) 3pm Super League round 1
Trinity 22 (Tries Johnstone 2, Senor, Ashurst. Goals Lino 3), Rhinos 28 (Tries L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Dwyer, Myler, Broadbent. Goals Martin 4).
Referee: Scott Mikalauskas
April
Fri 2: Castleford Tigers (H, at St Helens) 3pm Super League round 2
Rhinos 10 (L Briscoe, Prior. Goal Martin), Tigers 18 (Holmes, Evalds, Turner. Goals Richardson 3).
Referee: Liam Moore
Sat 10 St Helens (A) 2.30pm Challenge Cup round 3
St Helens 26 (Tries Makinson 2, Grace 2. Goals Makinson 5), Rhinos 18 (Tries Dwyer 2, Oledzki. Goals Martin 3).
Referee: Ben Thaler
Thur 15: Wigan Warriors (H) 7.45pm Super League round 3
Rhinos 6 (Try Mellor. Goal Martin), Wigan 19 (Tries Farrell 2, Hardaker, Hastings. Goals Hardaker. Drop goal Hardaker).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Fri 23: Hull KR (A) 6pm Super League round 4
Hull KR 26 (Tries Linnett 3, Hall, Parcell. Goals Abdull 3), Rhinos 6 (Try Dwyer. Goal Handley).
May
Sun 2: Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm Super League round 5
Giants 14 (Tries Sezer 2. Goals Sezer 2. Drop goals Sezer, Gaskell), Rhinos 13 (Tries Thompson, Handley. Goals Martin 2. Drop goal L Sutcliffe).
Referee: LIam Moore.
Fri 14: Wakefield Trinity (H) 7.45pm Super League round 6
Rhinos 15 (Tries Martin, Hurrell. Goals Martin 3. Drop goal Martin), Trinity 13 (Tries Kay, Lino. Goals Lino 2. Drop goal Lino). After extra-time.
Referee: Robert Hicks
Sun 23: Hull (H) 7.30pm Super League round 7
Rhinos 12 (Tries L Sutcliffe, T Briscoe. Goals Martin 2), Hull 20 (Tries Swift 2, Griffin. Goals Sneyd 3).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Attendance: 4,000
Fri 28: Castleford Tigers (A) 7.45pm Super League round 8
Tigers 6 (Try Turner. Goal Richardson), Rhinos 60 (Tries T Briscoe 2, Leeming 2, Broadbent, Myler, L Briscoe, Hurrell, Dwyer, Gannon, Gale. Goals Martin 8).
Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 4,000.
June
Fri 11: St Helens (H) 7.45pm Super League round 9
Postponed after several Rhinos players tested positive for coronavirus
Sat 19: Catalans Dragons (A) 5pm BST Super League round 10
Postponed after several Rhinos players tested positive for coronavirus
Sun 27: Salford Red Devils (A) 1pm Super League round 11
Salford 12 (Tries Atkin, Escare. Goals Atkin, Patton), Rhinos 38 (Tries Broadbent 2, Myler 2, T Briscoe, Leeming, Gale. Goals Martin 5).
Referee: Robert Hicks
July
Thur 1 Leigh Centurions (H) 7.45pm Super League round 12
Rhinos 48 (Tries Broadbent 4, Donaldson, Leeming, L Sutcliffe, Walters, Holroyd. Goals Martin 6), Leigh 18 (Tries Russell, Ioane, Brierley. Goals Brierley 3).
Attendance: 4,000.
Referee: Aaron Moore
Mon 5: Warrington Wolves (A) 7.45pm Super League round 13
Wolves 16 (Tries Charnely 2, Walker. Goals Ratchford 2), Rhinos 22 (Tries Lui, Mellor, Handley. Goals Martin 5).
Attendance: 4,000.
Referee: Liam Moore.
Fri 9: Catalans Dragons (H) 7.45pm Super League round 14
Rhinos 18 (Tries Martin, Thompson, L Sutcliffe. Goals Martin 3), Catalns 26 (Tries Mourgue, Whitley, McMeeken, Yaha. Goals Mourgue 3, Maloney 2).
Attendance: 4,000.
Referee: Liam Moore.
Fri 16: Catalans Dragons (A) 6.15pm UK time Super League round 10
Thur 22: Salford Red Devils (H) 7.45pm Super League round 15
Thur 29: Hull (A) 7.45pm Super League round 16
August
Sun 1: Warrington Wolves (H) 7.30pm Super League round 17
Fri 6: Castleford Tigers (H) 7.45pm Super League round 18
Fri 13: Leigh Centurions (A) 8pm Super League round 19
Thur 19 Huddersfield Giants (H) 7.45 Super League round 20
Wed 25: Wigan Warriors (A) 7.45pm Super League round 21
Mon 30: Wakefield Trinity (A) 3pm Super League round 22
September
Sat 4: Hull (Magic Weekend, at St James' Park, Newcastle) 7pm Super League round 23
Fri 10: St Helens (A) 7.45pm Super League round 24
Fri 17: Hull KR (H) 7.45pm Super League round 25
