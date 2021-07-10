Luke Gale celebrates after Liam Sutcliffe's try against Catalans. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos' Betfred Super League round 16 fixture at Hull has been brought forward 24 hours to Thursday, July 29 (7.45pm).

And their home clash with Warrington Wolves, scheduled for Monday, August 2, will now be played the previous day, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Here's the full list of Rhinos' fixtures, plus results so far.

March

Sun 14: Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm pre-season

Giants 22 (Tries Sezer, McIntosh, Cogger, Senior. Goals Sezer 2, Russell), Rhinos 16 (Tries Broadbent, L Briscoe, L Sutcliffe. Goals Martin 2).

Referee: Ben Thaler.

Sat 27: Wakefield Trinity (A, at Emerald Headingley) 3pm Super League round 1

Trinity 22 (Tries Johnstone 2, Senor, Ashurst. Goals Lino 3), Rhinos 28 (Tries L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Dwyer, Myler, Broadbent. Goals Martin 4).

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

April

Fri 2: Castleford Tigers (H, at St Helens) 3pm Super League round 2

Rhinos 10 (L Briscoe, Prior. Goal Martin), Tigers 18 (Holmes, Evalds, Turner. Goals Richardson 3).

Referee: Liam Moore

Sat 10 St Helens (A) 2.30pm Challenge Cup round 3

St Helens 26 (Tries Makinson 2, Grace 2. Goals Makinson 5), Rhinos 18 (Tries Dwyer 2, Oledzki. Goals Martin 3).

Referee: Ben Thaler

Thur 15: Wigan Warriors (H) 7.45pm Super League round 3

Rhinos 6 (Try Mellor. Goal Martin), Wigan 19 (Tries Farrell 2, Hardaker, Hastings. Goals Hardaker. Drop goal Hardaker).

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Fri 23: Hull KR (A) 6pm Super League round 4

Hull KR 26 (Tries Linnett 3, Hall, Parcell. Goals Abdull 3), Rhinos 6 (Try Dwyer. Goal Handley).

May

Sun 2: Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm Super League round 5

Giants 14 (Tries Sezer 2. Goals Sezer 2. Drop goals Sezer, Gaskell), Rhinos 13 (Tries Thompson, Handley. Goals Martin 2. Drop goal L Sutcliffe).

Referee: LIam Moore.

Fri 14: Wakefield Trinity (H) 7.45pm Super League round 6

Rhinos 15 (Tries Martin, Hurrell. Goals Martin 3. Drop goal Martin), Trinity 13 (Tries Kay, Lino. Goals Lino 2. Drop goal Lino). After extra-time.

Referee: Robert Hicks

Sun 23: Hull (H) 7.30pm Super League round 7

Rhinos 12 (Tries L Sutcliffe, T Briscoe. Goals Martin 2), Hull 20 (Tries Swift 2, Griffin. Goals Sneyd 3).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

Attendance: 4,000

Fri 28: Castleford Tigers (A) 7.45pm Super League round 8

Tigers 6 (Try Turner. Goal Richardson), Rhinos 60 (Tries T Briscoe 2, Leeming 2, Broadbent, Myler, L Briscoe, Hurrell, Dwyer, Gannon, Gale. Goals Martin 8).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 4,000.

June

Fri 11: St Helens (H) 7.45pm Super League round 9

Postponed after several Rhinos players tested positive for coronavirus

Sat 19: Catalans Dragons (A) 5pm BST Super League round 10

Postponed after several Rhinos players tested positive for coronavirus

Sun 27: Salford Red Devils (A) 1pm Super League round 11

Salford 12 (Tries Atkin, Escare. Goals Atkin, Patton), Rhinos 38 (Tries Broadbent 2, Myler 2, T Briscoe, Leeming, Gale. Goals Martin 5).

Referee: Robert Hicks

July

Thur 1 Leigh Centurions (H) 7.45pm Super League round 12

Rhinos 48 (Tries Broadbent 4, Donaldson, Leeming, L Sutcliffe, Walters, Holroyd. Goals Martin 6), Leigh 18 (Tries Russell, Ioane, Brierley. Goals Brierley 3).

Attendance: 4,000.

Referee: Aaron Moore

Mon 5: Warrington Wolves (A) 7.45pm Super League round 13

Wolves 16 (Tries Charnely 2, Walker. Goals Ratchford 2), Rhinos 22 (Tries Lui, Mellor, Handley. Goals Martin 5).

Attendance: 4,000.

Referee: Liam Moore.

Fri 9: Catalans Dragons (H) 7.45pm Super League round 14

Rhinos 18 (Tries Martin, Thompson, L Sutcliffe. Goals Martin 3), Catalns 26 (Tries Mourgue, Whitley, McMeeken, Yaha. Goals Mourgue 3, Maloney 2).

Attendance: 4,000.

Referee: Liam Moore.

Fri 16: Catalans Dragons (A) 6.15pm UK time Super League round 10

Thur 22: Salford Red Devils (H) 7.45pm Super League round 15

Thur 29: Hull (A) 7.45pm Super League round 16

August

Sun 1: Warrington Wolves (H) 7.30pm Super League round 17

Fri 6: Castleford Tigers (H) 7.45pm Super League round 18

Fri 13: Leigh Centurions (A) 8pm Super League round 19

Thur 19 Huddersfield Giants (H) 7.45 Super League round 20

Wed 25: Wigan Warriors (A) 7.45pm Super League round 21

Mon 30: Wakefield Trinity (A) 3pm Super League round 22

September

Sat 4: Hull (Magic Weekend, at St James' Park, Newcastle) 7pm Super League round 23

Fri 10: St Helens (A) 7.45pm Super League round 24

Fri 17: Hull KR (H) 7.45pm Super League round 25