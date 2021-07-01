Leeds Rhinos fixtures and results 2021
Leeds Rhinos are on a run of three successive wins following their 48-18 defeat of Leigh Centurions.
It was their second game in five days and came just four days before a visit to in-form Warrington Wolves.
Here's the full list of Rhinos' fixtures, plus results so far.
March
Sun 14: Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm pre-season
Giants 22 (Tries Sezer, McIntosh, Cogger, Senior. Goals Sezer 2, Russell), Rhinos 16 (Tries Broadbent, L Briscoe, L Sutcliffe. Goals Martin 2).
Referee: Ben Thaler.
Sat 27: Wakefield Trinity (A, at Emerald Headingley) 3pm Super League round 1
Trinity 22 (Tries Johnstone 2, Senor, Ashurst. Goals Lino 3), Rhinos 28 (Tries L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Dwyer, Myler, Broadbent. Goals Martin 4).
Referee: Scott Mikalauskas
April
Fri 2: Castleford Tigers (H, at St Helens) 3pm Super League round 2
Rhinos 10 (L Briscoe, Prior. Goal Martin), Tigers 18 (Holmes, Evalds, Turner. Goals Richardson 3).
Referee: Liam Moore
Sat 10 St Helens (A) 2.30pm Challenge Cup round 3
St Helens 26 (Tries Makinson 2, Grace 2. Goals Makinson 5), Rhinos 18 (Tries Dwyer 2, Oledzki. Goals Martin 3).
Referee: Ben Thaler
Thur 15: Wigan Warriors (H) 7.45pm Super League round 3
Rhinos 6 (Try Mellor. Goal Martin), Wigan 19 (Tries Farrell 2, Hardaker, Hastings. Goals Hardaker. Drop goal Hardaker).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Fri 23: Hull KR (A) 6pm Super League round 4
Hull KR 26 (Tries Linnett 3, Hall, Parcell. Goals Abdull 3), Rhinos 6 (Try Dwyer. Goal Handley).
May
Sun 2: Huddersfield Giants (A) 3pm Super League round 5
Giants 14 (Tries Sezer 2. Goals Sezer 2. Drop goals Sezer, Gaskell), Rhinos 13 (Tries Thompson, Handley. Goals Martin 2. Drop goal L Sutcliffe).
Referee: LIam Moore.
Fri 14: Wakefield Trinity (H) 7.45pm Super League round 6
Rhinos 15 (Tries Martin, Hurrell. Goals Martin 3. Drop goal Martin), Trinity 13 (Tries Kay, Lino. Goals Lino 2. Drop goal Lino). After extra-time.
Referee: Robert Hicks
Sun 23: Hull (H) 7.30pm Super League round 7
Rhinos 12 (Tries L Sutcliffe, T Briscoe. Goals Martin 2), Hull 20 (Tries Swift 2, Griffin. Goals Sneyd 3).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Attendance: 4,000
Fri 28: Castleford Tigers (A) 7.45pm Super League round 8
Tigers 6 (Try Turner. Goal Richardson), Rhinos 60 (Tries T Briscoe 2, Leeming 2, Broadbent, Myler, L Briscoe, Hurrell, Dwyer, Gannon, Gale. Goals Martin 8).
Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 4,000.
June
Fri 11: St Helens (H) 7.45pm Super League round 9
Postponed after several Rhinos players tested positive for coronavirus
Sat 19: Catalans Dragons (A) 5pm BST Super League round 10
Postponed after several Rhinos players tested positive for coronavirus
Sun 27: Salford Red Devils (A) 1pm Super League round 11
Salford 12 (Tries Atkin, Escare. Goals Atkin, Patton), Rhinos 38 (Tries Broadbent 2, Myler 2, T Briscoe, Leeming, Gale. Goals Martin 5).
Referee: Robert Hicks
July
Thur 1 Leigh Centurions (H) 7.45pm Super League round 12
Rhinos 48 (Tries Broadbent 4, Donaldson, Leeming, L Sutcliffe, Walters, Holroyd. Goals Martin 6), Leigh 18 (Tries Russell, Ioane, Brierley. Goals Brierley 3).
Attendance: 4,000.
Referee: Aaron Moore
Mon 5: Warrington Wolves (A) 7.45pm Super League round 13
Fri 9: Catalans Dragons (H) 7.45pm Super League round 14
Fri 16: Catalans Dragons (A) 6.15pm UK time Super League round 10
Thur 22: Salford Red Devils (H) 7.45pm Super League round 15
Fri 30: Hull (A) 7.45pm Super League round 16
August
Mon 2: Warrington Wolves (H) 7.45pm Super League round 17
Fri 6: Castleford Tigers (H) 7.45pm Super League round 18
Fri 13: Leigh Centurions (A) 8pm Super League round 19
Thur 19 Huddersfield Giants (H) 7.45 Super League round 20
Wed 25: Wigan Warriors (A) 7.45pm Super League round 21
Mon 30: Wakefield Trinity (A) 3pm Super League round 22
September
Sat 4: Hull (Magic Weekend, at St James' Park, Newcastle) 7pm Super League round 23
Fri 10: St Helens (A) 7.45pm Super League round 24
Fri 17: Hull KR (H) 7.45pm Super League round 25
