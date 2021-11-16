The Rhinos Festive 5K and Family Day on December 12 will raise funds for the club’s foundation and the appeal to build a Rob Burrow MND Care Centre in Leeds.

Players from Rhinos’ senior squad, as well as the academy, women’s, wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability rugby league teams and the netball side will walk five laps of a one-kilometre course around the stadium, joined by fans and members of the public.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington described the sponsored walk as a “unique event”.

Headingley will stage a 'unique' sponsored walk on December 12. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

He said: “It is going to bring together all the players of all the Leeds Rhinos teams.

“They will all be doing a sponsored five-k walk around the perimeter of the stadium, starting at the John Holmes statue behind the South Stand and going all the way around the cricket stadium and the rugby pitch.

“The directors have got a team in, the players’ wives have got a team in, the veteran fans’ club have got a team in.

“We are aiming for 20 teams altogether and fans can participate.”

Sienna Rushton, of Leeds Rhinos netball, will be taking part in the festive 5-k. Picture by Leds Rhinos.

Hetherington said money raised for Rhinos’ foundation will be used to “provide more services, equipment and staff to promote women’s and girls’ sport and disabled sport throughout the Leeds communities”.

A donation will also be made to the Rob Burrow MND Care Centre.

Foundation chairman Bob Bowman said: “All the funds raised will help our charity create more opportunities for youngsters - and especially those with disabilities - to engage in sport and we will be able to provide more support for the Rob Burrow MND Centre in Leeds too.”

There will be an under-10s rugby league festival on the pitch and activities in the South Stand car park and concourse.

The walk is open to anyone, but participants must register hereA fundraising page has been set up at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RhinosFestive5k.