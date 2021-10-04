Leeds Rhinos fan launches fund-raising effort for former captain Stevie Ward
A Leeds Rhinos fan is crowd funding to help former team captain Stevie Ward’s recovery from the head injury which ended his career.
Ward retired in January, aged 27, due to a concussion suffered 11 months early in the opening game of Rhinos’ 2020 Betfred Super League campaign.
He is still troubled by symptoms and Rhinos supporter Kay Berry has now launched an appeal to help pay for the cost of treatment.
As of Monday afternoon (October 4), £807 had been pledged via a page on the ‘go fund me’ website.
In her introduction on the page, Berry said: “Stevie is currently undergoing treatment with a private vestibular therapist and is making good progress.
“He is now able to walk for over 20 minutes without dizziness and this wasn’t possible at the start of the year.
“This brings me to my reason for this page, I noticed on Stevie’s Instagram that he is trying to transfer over to the NHS for this treatment as the private treatment is expensive and unsustainable.
“This doesn’t sit right with myself, Stevie was a fantastic player and I feel as a Rhinos fan I want to help and thank him for what he gave for our club.
“Stevie’s life is totally different now because of rugby league and I would like to help him to continue with his private treatment in the hope it will improve his symptoms further.”
She added: “ Stevie suffers from daily migraines, head pressure, sensitivity to screens/lights and noise and the only exercise he can do is walk for 20 minutes.
“I have approached the club and the Benevolent fund but wanted to start this page in case fans wish to donate to this cause.”
Donations can be made via https://gofund.me/bf230fc6
