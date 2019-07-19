Leeds Rhinos: Every game is a ‘finals game’ says star centre Konrad Hurell

Marquee star Konrad Hurrell says Leeds Rhinos owe their fans a good performance this weekend.



Rhinos take on Hull at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, nine days after being crushed 32-16 there by Hull KR.

More than 13,600 spectators watched last week’s drubbing and Hurrell admitted he has been stunned by the passion of Rhinos’ supporters, even when the team are struggling near the foot of the table.

“It has been a tough year,” conceded the Tongan centre. “Some games have been awful, some of them have been good, but every time we play at home it is still packed and they are still loud. It is massive for them as well as for us, they come and support us week in, week out so we want to give them something back. We need to and we have to.”

Hurrell had been hoping to be part of a title push in his first season in England, but insisted he has no regrets about moving from the NRL.

The former Gold Coast Titans powerhouse said: “I still love it. It is tough times, but I have been in the game for a little bit now and I’ve been at a few clubs where it has been tough as well.

“I guess I know how to take it now, just put my head down and work hard and try to help the boys around me.”

Hurrell has played in Leeds’ last half a dozen games after a hamstring problem kept him out of five of the previous six.

“The hamstring’s not good,” he revealed.

“There’s a few niggles – it is a tough game.

“But every week I work with the physio’ and train hard.

“I hate missing training so I train every day, I do what everybody else is.

“The body is sweet, I just get on with it.”

Leeds will drop to second from bottom in Super League if Hull KR win at home to Huddersfield Giants tonight. Rhinos, Rovers and Giants are locked on 16 points, two ahead of bottom club London Broncos and Hurrell reckons there’s no room for any more slip-ups.

“Pretty much from now on until the last game is a finals game for us,” he predicted.

“They are must-win games from now on and we need this win after the loss last week.

“That was very disappointing, we know that wasn’t us – we have changed from that.

“I guess it happens, but we have worked hard this week and our coach has been kicking our backsides to work hard and keep working hard until it’s finished.”

Hull haven’t won in 14 visits to Emerald Headingley, but will fancy their chances of breaking their 12-year drought this week.

Though they have a Coral Challenge Cup semi-final coming up against Warrington Wolves just six days after the clash with Rhinos, Hurrell warned: “Every game we play is a big game for the other team.

“I guess that makes it hard on us, but we’ve just got to take the challenge.

“That’s why we love playing for Leeds.

“Obviously it has been a successful club so we have got to take it on the chin and work harder.”