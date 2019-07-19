Leeds Rhinos duo added to England women's squad - Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers also represented

Leeds Rhinos’ Charlotte Booth and Shannon Lacey have been drafted into the England women’s performance squad.

They are among six Rhinos players in the 34-woman group which also includes eight from next weekend’s Challenge Cup final opponents Castleford Tigers and one Featherstone Rovers representative.

Lacey, 19, is in the squad for the first time while Booth is hoping to add to her nine England caps.

“I’ve had a little bit of time away from the set up and concentrated on club rugby at Leeds, but it’s really exciting to be back with the England girls,” Booth said.

“It seems like there’s a really good atmosphere on the back of the 2017 World Cup.

“There’s a real good vibe to the camp and I’m looking forward to building on that.”

Booth has switched to the pack after previously playing in the backs.

“The change in position is a new challenge, but one I look forward to,” she added.

“I’ve been playing second-row, previously I played at full-back and a little bit on the wing, but I’m just excited to get involved in the thick of it.

“Playing in the forwards it probably gives me a chance to do the things I like, which is powerful running and defensive efforts.”

Lacey, a loose-forward, said: “I’m really excited.

“Getting to be in the camp around girls who are more experienced than I am - and have been to a World Cup before - means I get to progress.

“I get to learn skills that I maybe wouldn’t learn at club level, get to progress within a slightly different environment and hopefully I can push on and really work towards the upcoming tours and the 2021 World Cup.”

The squad will be trimmed down early next month ahead of an autumn international schedule which will see England women join the England wheelchair and reformed Great Britain squads in travelling to the southern hemisphere.

Already confirmed is England Women’s participation in the Downer World Cup Nines in Sydney in October.

Rhinos' play St Helens at Emerald Headingley on Sunday (12.30pm) in Women's Super League.

The women’s performance squad is: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds), Savannah Andrade (Bradford), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds), Charlotte Booth (Leeds), Leah Burke (St Helens), Hanna Butcher (Leeds), Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Michelle Davis (Warrington), Grace Field (Castleford), Faye Gaskin (St Helens), Kelsey Gentles (Castleford), Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan), Amy Hardcastle (Bradford), Katie Hepworth (Featherstone), Shona Hoyle (Castleford), Ashleigh Hyde (York), Amy Johnson (Leeds), Leah Jones (Bradford), Tara Jones (St Helens), Shanon Lacey (Leeds), Rhiannon Marshall (Castleford), Vicky Molyneaux (Wigan), Sinead Peach (Castleford), Tamzin Renouf (Castleford), Georgia Roche (Castleford), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Daisy Sanderson (York), Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford), Vanessa Temple (Wigan), Rachel Thompson (Wigan), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Naomi Williams (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan).