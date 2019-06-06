Leeds Rhinos’ derby at Castleford Tigers gets new televised date

Castleford Tigers’ home game against Leeds Rhinos next month has been rearranged and will be televised live on Sky Sports.

The Betfred Super League fixture was due to be played at the Jungle on Sunday, July 7, but has been brought forward two days to Friday, July 5 (7.45pm).

It will be the sides’ third competitive meeting this year and both the previous matches were covered by Sky.

Tigers have not had a home Sunday afternoon game since a win over Salford on March 17.

All 10 of their Super League matches since then - and a Coral Challenge Cup tie - have been played in front of the Sky cameras.

This Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants will not be televised, with Leeds’ derby at Wakefield Trinity being shown instead, but Castleford are back on Sky next Thursday when they play host to Hull.