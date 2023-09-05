Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Leeds Rhinos contracts: how long is left on every first team player's deal, including new signings for 2024

Leeds Rhinos’ contract situation for 2024 is becoming clearer following Zane Tetevano’s early release.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST

The forward’s departure leaves just three players in the final year of their deal with no decision yet announced on their future.

Here’s what we know about the current contract situation of every player in the first team squad, including new signings for next season.

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

1. Richie Myler

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn. No decision has yet been made beyond that.

2. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn. No decision has yet been made beyond that. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

3. Harry Newman

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh Leopards last December on an initial two-year contract. He signed a new deal on July 4, 2023, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

4. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh Leopards last December on an initial two-year contract. He signed a new deal on July 4, 2023, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2027 season. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Zane Tetevano