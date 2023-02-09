News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos contracts gallery: who's out this season and how long is left on each player's deal

Leeds Rhinos are facing a busy year behind the scenes with at least nine players understood to be in the final season of their contract.

By Peter Smith
2 minutes ago

Here’s what we know about the current contract situation of every player in the first team squad.

1. Richie Myler

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Harry Newman

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Nene Macdonald

Rhinos signed the Papua New Guinea international from Leigh Leopards last December on a two-year contract.

Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

