Leeds Rhinos are facing a busy year behind the scenes with at least nine players understood to be in the final season of their contract.
Here’s what we know about the current contract situation of every player in the first team squad.
1. Richie Myler
Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.
2. David Fusitu'a
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger arrived at Rhinos last year on a two-year contract, which ends this autumn.
3. Harry Newman
Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.
4. Nene Macdonald
Rhinos signed the Papua New Guinea international from Leigh Leopards last December on a two-year contract.
