Leeds Rhinos contracts: every player in the 2023 full-time squad and signings for 2024

There have been major changes since Leeds Rhinos began this year with a 36-man full-time squad.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST

At least 11 of those will not be with the club in 2024 and six new signings have been confirmed. Here’s a full list of Rhinos’ contracted players at the start of the season, their current situation and details of recruits announced for next term.

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

1. Richie Myler

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Steve Riding

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger joined Rhinos last season on a two-year contract. A new one-year deal was announced on September 7, keeping him at Leeds until the end of 2024.

2. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger joined Rhinos last season on a two-year contract. A new one-year deal was announced on September 7, keeping him at Leeds until the end of 2024. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

3. Harry Newman

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh last December on an initial two-year deal which was extended in July until the end of the 2027 season. He failed to return to the club after being granted paternity leave in Australia, was officially released by Leeds on October 4 and has now signed a four-year contract with Salford.

4. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh last December on an initial two-year deal which was extended in July until the end of the 2027 season. He failed to return to the club after being granted paternity leave in Australia, was officially released by Leeds on October 4 and has now signed a four-year contract with Salford. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

