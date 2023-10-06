Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos contracts: details of every player in the 2023 full-time squad and signings for 2024

Leeds Rhinos began the year with a 36-man full-time squad, but at least 11 of those will not be with the club in 2024.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST

Here’s a full list of Rhinos’ contracted players at the start of the season, their current situation and details of signings announced for next term.

Rhinos’ new number one is contracted until the end of 2024, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

1. Richie Myler

Photo: Steve Riding

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger joined Rhinos last season on a two-year contract. A new one-year deal was announced on September 7, keeping him at Leeds until the end of 2024.

2. David Fusitu'a

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Contracted until the end of next year, having signed a three-year deal in December, 2021.

3. Harry Newman

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea international joined Rhinos from Leigh Leopards last December on an initial two-year deal which was extended in July until the end of the 2027 season. But he failed to return to the club after being granted paternity leave in Australia and was officially released from his contract on October 4.

4. Nene Macdonald

Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Related topics:Rhinos